Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $784,000 Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TGLS opened at $75.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

