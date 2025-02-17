Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $940,000 Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $69.26 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $844.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

