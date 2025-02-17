Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Gotham 1000 Value ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Gotham 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GVLU opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.87. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

About Gotham 1000 Value ETF

The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.

