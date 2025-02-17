Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,847,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,260,000 after purchasing an additional 512,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 771,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $61.33 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.