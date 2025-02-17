Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 201 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

JQUA stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

