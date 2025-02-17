Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 15,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,016. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.14. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Network-1 Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

