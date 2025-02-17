Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 301,844 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 234.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 247,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.