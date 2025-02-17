Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
