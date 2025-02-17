New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

