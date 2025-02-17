New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

