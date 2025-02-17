New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.68 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

