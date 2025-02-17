New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. This represents a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $81.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

