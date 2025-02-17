New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,272,000 after purchasing an additional 581,103 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,234,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,052,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,710,000 after buying an additional 881,224 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 935,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000,000 after acquiring an additional 277,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

HIG stock opened at $112.19 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

