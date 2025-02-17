New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 54.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $74.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.