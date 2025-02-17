New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 10.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after buying an additional 258,134 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

