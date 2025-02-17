New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 550 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 147,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $182.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $98,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,525.17. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

