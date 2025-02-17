New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

