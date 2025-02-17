Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 42,839 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $115,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB opened at $247.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.