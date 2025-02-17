Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
