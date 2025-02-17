Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.