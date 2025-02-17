Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.91 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

