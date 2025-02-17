Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.