Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SCHE opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

