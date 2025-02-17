Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,515 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $46,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 238.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 489,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 45.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,351,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,994,000 after acquiring an additional 425,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

