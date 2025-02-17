Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.