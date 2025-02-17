Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance
Shares of Nickel 28 Capital stock remained flat at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.63.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
