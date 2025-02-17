nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

nLIGHT Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 378,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,670. The firm has a market cap of $483.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,008.68. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $119,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,854.16. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,019 shares of company stock valued at $331,365 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

