Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,967,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 759,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 291,258 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 289,090 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,113. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

