Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Creative Planning raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 294,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

