NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

