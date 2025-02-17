NTV Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

