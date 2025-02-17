NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $445.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.