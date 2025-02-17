NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.70 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.