NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $208.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $211.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

