Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $112.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Shares of NUVL opened at $77.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. Nuvalent has a one year low of $61.79 and a one year high of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $2,338,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,292,466.93. This represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $197,845.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,286.08. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $6,812,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

