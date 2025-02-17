Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $112.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.36.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL
Nuvalent Price Performance
Insider Activity at Nuvalent
In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $2,338,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,292,466.93. This represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $197,845.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,286.08. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $6,812,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nuvalent
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.