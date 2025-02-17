Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NPFI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,618. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

