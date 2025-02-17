NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SRV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. 25,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other news, insider John Alban sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $48,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry V. Swank sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $170,991.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,361.33. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 968 shares of company stock worth $40,462 in the last three months.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

