Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDDY stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

