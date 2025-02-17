Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 752,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 421,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

Oncimmune Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -412.06.

Oncimmune (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oncimmune had a negative return on equity of 2,277.74% and a net margin of 581.63%.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

