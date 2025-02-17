ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,023,000 after buying an additional 661,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,449,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,545,000 after purchasing an additional 277,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $97.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

