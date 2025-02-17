OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OPHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OptimumBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

