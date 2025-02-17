OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 0.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OptimumBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
