Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $336,231,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,019,000 after buying an additional 479,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

