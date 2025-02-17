Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

