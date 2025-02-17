Opus Capital Group LLC Has $33.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $33,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

