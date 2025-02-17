Opus Capital Group LLC Has $371,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Sempra by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 180.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

In other Sempra news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,347 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

