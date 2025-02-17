Opus Capital Group LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

