Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $299,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

