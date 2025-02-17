OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 356,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $293.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 240,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,252,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 855,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 183,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.