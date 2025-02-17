O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,910 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,126,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,196.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

