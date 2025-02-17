Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.22. 1,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

