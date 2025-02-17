Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.66. 12,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
