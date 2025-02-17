Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECOW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.66. 12,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the period.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

