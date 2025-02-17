Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Sells 580,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580,408 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

